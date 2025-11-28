Bengaluru police have arrested a wife, her lover, and an accomplice after her husband Basavaraju was brutally murdered and his body burnt in Gangondanahalli. Investigation revealed the crime was planned to cover up an affair.

Bengaluru’s Madanayakanahalli police have solved a shocking murder case in which a young man was killed and his body set ablaze in a deserted area of Gangondanahalli. The investigation revealed that the man’s wife had orchestrated the murder to cover up her illicit affair. With the help of technical evidence, human intelligence, and CCTV footage, the police swiftly identified and arrested the wife along with her lover and an accomplice.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Deceased Identified as Basavaraju from Yadgir

The murdered individual has been identified as Basavaraju, 28, a native of Yadgir district. He was living with his wife Sharanamma in a rented house in Thigalarapalya. The couple had been married for four years. Basavaraju worked as a mason under Veerabhadra’s father, who supervised construction site activities. During this period, an illicit relationship developed between Sharanamma and Veerabhadra, escalating to the point where the pair could not be apart.

The accused have been named as Sharanamma, 25; Veerabhadra, 19, her lover; and Anil, who helped move the body.

Gruesome Murder Plot

According to the police, the murder was meticulously planned about a month ago after Basavaraju discovered his wife’s affair. On the night of 19 November, Basavaraju, who had been drinking, was asleep at home when Sharanamma called Veerabhadra to the house. Veerabhadra attacked Basavaraju with a heavy stone, leaving him semi-conscious, and then strangled him to death. The trio then decided to dispose of the body to destroy evidence.

Body Burnt to Destroy Evidence

In the early hours of 20 November, after ensuring everyone was asleep, the accused wrapped Basavaraju’s body in old clothes, placed it in a large bag, and transported it to a deserted area in Gangondanahalli. They poured petrol over the body and set it on fire. Following the murder, Sharanamma filed a missing person complaint at Byadarahalli police station. However, authorities had already received intelligence regarding the crime.

CCTV footage captured the trio transporting the body in a white car, and investigators used technical evidence, mobile phone location data, and local intelligence to apprehend all three suspects. The Madanayakanahalli police are proceeding with stringent legal action against the accused.