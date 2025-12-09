In Bidar, Karnataka, an 8-year-old girl named Ruthvi tragically died after being run over by a school vehicle near Janawada village. The driver allegedly acted negligently. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

A tragic incident has shaken the residents of Bidar taluk, Karnataka, after an eight-year-old girl lost her life in a horrifying accident involving a school vehicle near Janawada village. The young girl, identified as Ruthvi, reportedly died on the spot after being run over by the bus, in what authorities and locals have described as an instance of driver negligence. The incident has caused widespread grief and outrage among the local community, with family members demanding strict action against the school vehicle driver.

Victim Identified

The deceased, Ruthvi (8), was a resident of Gadikushanur village and a student at Gurunanak School in Janawada village. She was returning home from school on the bus as usual when the tragic accident occurred.

Details of the Incident

According to police reports, the school vehicle had stopped near the police quarters in Janawada village to drop Ruthvi home. After she alighted from the bus, she stood beside the vehicle. Allegedly, the driver, without noticing the girl or due to negligence, moved the bus forward. Ruthvi was caught under the wheels and sustained fatal injuries. She succumbed to her injuries immediately at the scene, lying in a pool of blood.

The incident has alarmed the local community and sparked outrage over school vehicle safety in Karnataka.

Family Demands Justice

Upon hearing the news, Ruthvi’s family and relatives rushed to BRIMS Hospital in Bidar, mourning the untimely death of the young girl. They have called for stringent action against the school vehicle driver, holding him accountable for the fatal negligence.

Police Action Initiated

A case has been registered at the Janawada Police Station, and legal proceedings against the school vehicle driver are underway. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is being conducted to prevent such incidents in the future.