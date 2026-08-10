A Bengaluru-based techie detailed his five-month job search on Reddit. After 36 technical interviews, he secured a Rs 30 lakh SDE-3 role at AlgoLeap in Hyderabad. This offer, while not a major salary hike, ended his unemployment. The new position requires him to relocate alone from Bengaluru.

A Bengaluru-based techie has finally secured a Rs 30 lakh per annum SDE-3 role at AlgoLeap in Hyderabad after enduring more than five months of job hunting and 36 technical interviews. However, the impressive package came with a catch: it did not bring a major salary hike, and he will have to relocate to Hyderabad alone.

The techie documented his experience on Reddit in a post titled “After 36 technical interviews, I finally bagged an offer". He said his job hunt involved numerous applications, hundreds of recruiter calls and dozens of technical rounds before he finally received an offer.

Check the viral post here:

The Reddit user works as a full-stack developer with experience in Python, React and AWS. During his career break, he focused heavily on Generative AI, both because of its demand in the technology industry and his personal interest.

“I used the break to recover and then dive into GenAI the most given its current market value and also my personal interest in the tech," he wrote.

His break from work was linked to severe sciatica. He used the period to recover and upgrade his technical skills.

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His interview journey included Wells Fargo, Deloitte USI and Fractal. He rejected the Wells Fargo opportunity after his expectations and those of the hiring manager did not align during the L4 face-to-face round. At Deloitte USI, he said his application remained marked as “Offer in Progress" on the careers portal. At Fractal, he cleared the full-stack portions but was rejected during the L3 client round after struggling with questions on Terraform and Kubernetes.

After months of setbacks, he finally shared the good news.

“Now, I finally bagged an offer of an SDE-3 at AlgoLeap, Hyderabad," he wrote.

While the Rs 30 lakh package did not represent a significant salary hike, the offer brought relief after months without employment. He said being able to financially support his family again was particularly meaningful.

But there was another trade-off. He will have to move alone from Bengaluru to Hyderabad because of family reasons.

“Only bittersweet part is I need to relocate alone to Hyderabad from Bengaluru due to family reasons. But hey, that’s part of the game I guess," he wrote.

Despite the difficult journey, he encouraged fellow job seekers to remain persistent.

“Please don’t give up guys. Keep at it, learn from every interview you attend, especially from the ones you fail. Keep grinding, you will see light at the end of the tunnel," he wrote.

His post resonated with Reddit users, with several sharing their own experiences of prolonged job searches, interview anxiety and career uncertainty. One user called the story “So inspiring."

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