The suspected 'Chaddi Gang' was reportedly spotted in Anekal near Bengaluru, where four men allegedly attempted to break into houses at a residential layout. CCTV footage captured the incident, while police are analysing the footage to identify the suspects.

Fear has gripped parts of Anekal taluk after the notorious 'Chaddi Gang', which has been linked to a series of house break-ins and robberies in several districts of Karnataka, was reportedly spotted near Bengaluru. CCTV footage from the Celebrity Eco Front layout near Kumbaranahalli captured a group of men allegedly attempting to break into a house late on Saturday night. The suspects reportedly fled after a woman living in the layout raised an alarm.

Fear Grips Anekal Layout

The incident took place late on Saturday night at the Celebrity Eco Front layout near Kumbaranahalli in Anekal taluk. According to reports, four men, allegedly wearing underwear and covering their faces, had targeted the houses of two residents, Chandrashekhar and Ramareddy.

Two of the suspected robbers reportedly remained on the road, while the other two climbed over the compound wall. They allegedly attempted to cut through the compound gate to gain entry into the premises.

However, a woman living in the layout heard the noise and looked out of her window. After spotting the men near the house, she raised an alarm. The suspects reportedly fled the area immediately after hearing her screams.

Chaddi Gang Linked To Robbery Cases

The gang has reportedly been associated with house break-ins and robberies in parts of Karnataka, including Dharwad, Hubballi and Hassan. Police have previously warned that members of such gangs can turn violent if confronted or disturbed while carrying out a robbery.

The reported sighting has caused concern among residents in Anekal and Jigani, particularly those living in residential layouts on the outskirts of the city.

Police Analyse CCTV Footage

A case has been registered at the Jigani police station. Police are analysing the CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the suspects.

Police have also urged residents to remain vigilant, particularly at night, and to report any suspicious movement or activity in their neighbourhoods.