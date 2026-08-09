A Bengaluru techie’s online post sparked a debate, arguing that a lucrative salary does not guarantee wealth in the city. High costs for housing, taxes, and lifestyle consume a large portion of income, making it difficult to build wealth.

A Bengaluru techie’s blunt take on the city’s high cost of living has sparked a conversation online, particularly among professionals earning what would normally be considered a lucrative salary. The techie argued that even an annual package of Rs 50 lakh may not necessarily translate into a wealthy lifestyle in Bengaluru, where housing and other expenses can quickly eat into a high income.

The central argument is that a large salary can look impressive on paper but feel considerably smaller once taxes, rent, lifestyle expenses and long-term financial goals are taken into account. Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s technology hub has attracted professionals from across the country, but its booming real-estate market has also made home ownership increasingly difficult for many salaried workers.

The techie’s assessment was summed up bluntly: “You can never become rich here.”

Check the viral video here:

The discussion highlights the gap between earning a high salary and actually building wealth. For many professionals, a substantial portion of their monthly income can go towards accommodation, commuting, food, entertainment and other urban expenses. Buying property in desirable parts of Bengaluru can further raise the financial bar.

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The argument has resonated with people who believe that salary figures alone do not determine financial comfort. A Rs 50 lakh package may place someone among high earners, but the amount available for savings and investments depends heavily on individual spending, taxation, family responsibilities and housing choices.

Bengaluru’s expensive real-estate market has become an important part of this conversation. As property prices rise, salaried employees may have to choose between renting for longer periods and taking on sizeable home loans.

The viral discussion also raises a broader question for India’s technology workforce: Does a high-paying job automatically mean a person is wealthy?

While Bengaluru continues to attract highly paid technology professionals and remains one of India’s biggest employment hubs, the debate suggests that earning more does not always translate into feeling richer. For many workers, the real challenge may be turning a high income into lasting wealth.

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