Freedom Habba 2026 will offer children free entry to Vidhana Soudha on Independence Day. Families can explore the iconic building, while children can take part in guided tours, quizzes, storytelling, craft activities and cultural programmes.

Bengaluru families have a special reason to celebrate this Independence Day, as the iconic Vidhana Soudha will open its doors to children and their parents for free as part of the 'Freedom Habba' celebrations. The initiative, announced by Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, aims to give children an opportunity to experience the seat of Karnataka's legislature, learn about India's freedom struggle and participate in a range of educational and cultural activities.

Children participating in 'Freedom Habba' will be able to visit the Vidhana Soudha premises with their parents and take part in special guided tours. The initiative is designed to offer families a unique opportunity to explore the iconic building while helping children develop a deeper understanding of India's democratic values and history.

Children To Take Part In Special Activities

The minister said several activities have been planned for children as part of the celebrations. These include quizzes, storytelling competitions, craft activities, interactive sessions and creative workshops.

Prizes will be awarded to children who emerge as winners in the various competitions. Artists will also be present at the venue to showcase the lives and struggles of India's freedom fighters.

"The goal is to make Independence Day a day that children experience, not just watch or read about," the minister said.

He added that the celebrations aim to help the next generation gain a deeper understanding of freedom, democracy and citizenship while creating memorable experiences for children and their families.

Highlights Of Freedom Habba

The celebrations will bring together families, communities, artists and citizens from across Karnataka and other parts of India. According to the minister, the area surrounding Vidhana Soudha will come alive with a range of cultural and educational activities.

The event will feature cultural programmes, an India Parade, food from different regions, handicrafts, a living museum, pavilions showcasing the freedom struggle in various districts, a Constitution Square, music and several other attractions.

Scan The QR Code To Register

Students who wish to visit Vidhana Soudha as part of the free programme will have to register in advance. According to the minister's office, students can register by scanning the QR code provided for the event, which will direct them to the registration website.

Applicants will be required to enter their name, email address and mobile number to complete the registration process.