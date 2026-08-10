A 31-year-old athlete died after collapsing while participating in the 21-km Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon in Chikkaballapur. Amandeep Singh Jagade was rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

A tragic incident was reported during the Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday, August 9, after a 31-year-old runner collapsed while participating in the 21-km race. The runner, identified as Amandeep Singh Jagade from Punjab, reportedly collapsed while he was around halfway through the uphill stretch of the marathon at Nandigiridhama. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment but later succumbed.

Amandeep Singh Jagade From Punjab Dies

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh Jagade, 31, a native of Punjab. According to reports, he was working at a private company in Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park.

Athlete Collapsed Halfway Up The Hill

The Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon was held on Sunday with two categories, a 10-km run and a 21-km race. More than 4,500 athletes reportedly participated in the event.

Amandeep Singh was taking part in the 21-km marathon when he suddenly collapsed while running uphill. He had completed around half of the route towards Nandi Hills when the incident occurred.

He was immediately rushed to Sri Madhusudan Sai Medical College Hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment. However, despite their efforts, Amandeep Singh died while undergoing treatment.

The incident has cast a shadow over the marathon, which brought together thousands of runners for the annual sporting event at Nandi Hills.