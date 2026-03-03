A 48-year-old businessman missing since February 18 has been found murdered, and his body parts recovered from a canal in Mathura. Delhi Police have arrested four people including a woman in connection with the crime.

A 48-year-old businessman missing since February 18 has been found murdered, and his body parts recovered from a canal in Mathura. Delhi Police have arrested four people including a woman in connection with the crime. Anroop Gupta, who ran a canteen at Chhattisgarh Sadan, had gone missing along with his white Kia Seltos. What initially appeared to be a voluntary absence soon turned into cold-blooded killing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gupta, who liked wearing heavy gold jewellery, was allegedly abducted and murdered by his friend Happy alias Suraj, 29, and his associates after he refused to give them money and threatened to approach the police.

For the past one-and-a-half months, Gupta had been staying at a house in Dwarka while managing the canteen for nearly 2.5 years. His father resides in Faridabad, while his wife and son live separately.

Speaking to TOI, a grieving relative said, "We waited with a hope that he would come back. Instead, we had to bring him in pieces."

Anroop’s brother filed a missing complaint on February 23. While the family said he had no known enemies, they acknowledged his love for wearing expensive gold rings and bracelets.

According to police, Happy had befriended Gupta about a year ago. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he was driven by greed after noticing Gupta’s jewellery and the fact that he lived away from his family. He then roped in Bhupender (27), Balram (28), Neeraj, and his partner Rakhi (21) to execute a kidnapping and extortion plan.

On the night of the murder, Happy allegedly invited Gupta to a flat under the pretext of a party. The group overpowered him, tied him up, and assaulted him. When Gupta told them that his gold was kept inside his car at the canteen, the accused allegedly stole his car keys, retrieved the vehicle and jewellery, and returned to the flat.

When they demanded more money and Gupta refused, the suspects allegedly stabbed him to death.

In an attempt to erase evidence, the accused used Gupta’s phone to send messages to his canteen staff instructing them to close the facility. They also messaged his family, claiming he was vacationing in Goa and should not be disturbed. To mislead police further, they reportedly kept his phone inside a moving car to create a false location trail.

Scroll to load tweet…

Following the confessions, Delhi Police coordinated with Uttar Pradesh authorities for an intensive search operation. The body parts were recovered from a river in Mathura.

Police have arrested Happy, Bhupender, Balram, and Rakhi. A manhunt is launched to nab the absconding accused, Neeraj.