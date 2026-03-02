- Home
- Karnataka News
- Prabuddha Academy Roof Collapses Within A Month Of Inauguration, JDS Targets Congress
Prabuddha Academy Roof Collapses Within A Month Of Inauguration, JDS Targets Congress
A portion of the ceiling at Prabuddha Academy in Kalaburagi collapsed less than a month after its inauguration, triggering serious concerns about construction quality and student safety. A girl student narrowly escaped injury during the incident.
New academy faces controversy after ceiling collapse
The Prabuddha Academy in Kalaburagi, launched to support students from the Kalyana Karnataka region, has come under scrutiny after part of its ceiling collapsed within a month of inauguration. The incident has triggered serious concerns about construction quality and safety. The Janata Dal (Secular) has criticised the state government over the development.
Student narrowly escapes injury
Students were studying inside the academy when a section of the ceiling suddenly gave way. A girl student standing nearby narrowly escaped without serious injury. Though no major injuries were reported, the incident left students shaken and raised fears about the safety of the newly built facility.
Opposition targets state government
The Janata Dal (Secular) shared images of the damaged ceiling on social media and accused the Indian National Congress government of allowing poor quality construction. The party questioned how a building promoted as a major educational facility could deteriorate so quickly and criticised authorities for not responding immediately.
Inauguration promise and vision
In January, Minister Priyank Kharge inaugurated the academy and described it as a landmark project for the region.
Inaugurated on 3 January 2026
Collapsed on 2 March 2026 https://t.co/L5Em7wyE1Apic.twitter.com/4IAG5dTfRq
— Facts (@BefittingFacts) March 2, 2026
The centre was announced as a free coaching hub for 500 students preparing for UPSC and KPSC examinations, aimed at strengthening opportunities for youth from Kalyana Karnataka.
Facilities and expectations
The academy was promoted as a modern learning centre with digital resources, mentoring rooms and advanced study infrastructure. It was presented as a major support system for talented students from economically weaker backgrounds seeking competitive exam preparation.
Safety concerns and demand for inquiry
With the structure showing damage so soon after opening, public concern has grown over construction standards. Residents and stakeholders are demanding an immediate investigation and strict action against those responsible. The incident has shifted focus from opportunity to safety, raising urgent questions about accountability and quality control.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.