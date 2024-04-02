Lifestyle

Love marijuana? You can now legally smoke, grow it in THIS country

Marijuana

Germans now have the legal freedom to use marijuana recreationally, marking a significant shift in the country's drug policy as of April.

Rule from April 1

The new law states that beginning in April, youths over the age of 18 can possess up to 25g of cannabis in public.

Adults can grow three plants per household and between 7:00 to 20:00, people cannot smoke in pedestrian zones near schools, sports facilities, and other public places.

Rule from July 1

Growers associations or "social clubs" can have up to 500 members. Members must be above 18 and reside in Germany.

The clubs can grow and distribute the substance on a non-profit basis. Consumption of the medication on-site will be prohibited.

German Health Minister's say on this rule

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the law's passage as a big success, promoting careful cannabis usage and expressing hope that it signals the end of the criminal market.

