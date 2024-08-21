Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru police discover cannabis plants grown in Yelahanka cemetery, probe intensifies

    Cannabis plants have been discovered thriving in Attur Cemetery, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, leading to a police investigation. Authorities suspect illegal cultivation linked to high demand and local addiction issues. The Yelahanka New Town Police, led by Inspector Sudhakar Reddy, are taking action to address the situation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    In a shocking revelation, cannabis plants have been discovered thriving in the Attur Cemetery in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. This discovery has led to an ongoing police investigation, as authorities scramble to address the issue of illegal cannabis cultivation in the area.

    Reports suggest that the presence of these cannabis plants is not merely coincidental. Instead, it appears that the cemetery has become an unexpected hub for cannabis cultivation, primarily due to the high demand and the difficulty in purchasing marijuana. This situation has been exacerbated by the local addiction issues, with some individuals reportedly turning to cultivating their cannabis as an alternative to sourcing it illegally.

    The Yelahanka New Town Police are actively involved in the investigation, led by Inspector Sudhakar Reddy. They have been seen visiting the cemetery, where dozens of cannabis plants have been found growing unchecked. The police suspect that the seeds for these plants may have originated from discarded ganja or were intentionally planted by those involved in marijuana peddling.

    The situation has become a serious concern for law enforcement, as the cemetery has turned into a hotspot for cannabis farming. The police are considering filing cases against those found responsible for this illegal activity. As part of their investigation, they are preparing to confiscate the cannabis plants and conduct a thorough search with a warrant.

    Yelahanka New Town's ACP, Narasimha Murthy, has also visited the scene to oversee the situation. The police are determined to take decisive action to curb this illegal cultivation and address the broader issue of drug abuse in the region.

