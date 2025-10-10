A civic worker in Bengaluru’s Srinivasnagar was assaulted by a couple after he asked them not to dump garbage in a cleaned area. The man claimed to be a ‘president in Vidhana Soudha’ and attacked the worker with a helmet. FIR filed.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru’s Srinivasnagar, a civic worker was assaulted by a couple after he asked them not to dump garbage in a cleaned area. The worker, identified as Nagendra, was struck multiple times with a helmet when he requested the duo to dispose of their waste properly. The accused man allegedly boasted of being a “president in the Vidhana Soudha” and threatened to have the worker dismissed from his job. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked public outrage and raised concerns over the safety of civic workers who maintain city cleanliness.

Assaulted After Being Asked, “Do You Know Who I Am?”

According to the complaint filed by Nagendra at the Govindarajanagar police station, he was cleaning the area near Srinivasnagar when a couple arrived on an Activa Honda scooter and dumped garbage on the freshly cleaned spot. When Nagendra advised them to use the garbage collection vehicle that visits their area, the man became furious.

He allegedly shouted, “You are just a sweeper, don’t order me around. I am a president in the Vidhana Soudha, don’t you know who I am?” Despite Nagendra’s calm response, asking them not to litter, the man attacked him three times with a helmet. The complaint further mentions that the woman accompanying him also joined in the assault.

Threatened with Job Loss

Following the assault, the man reportedly threatened Nagendra, saying, “If you tell me not to throw garbage here again, I will get you fired.” CCTV footage from the scene has confirmed the attack. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Govindarajanagar police station, and police are actively searching for the accused couple.

Calls for Protection of Civic Workers

This incident has reignited discussions about the safety and dignity of civic workers, who often face verbal and physical abuse while performing their duties. The contrast is stark: while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has urged strict fines for those who litter, incidents like these show how some individuals continue to disrespect civic rules and workers with impunity.