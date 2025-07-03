A staff member at Namma Filter Coffee in Bengaluru’s Seshadripuram was assaulted by a group of customers over an extra coffee cup. The attack was caught on CCTV. A police complaint has been filed; an investigation is underway.

Bengaluru: A shocking incident unfolded at a popular cafe in the city’s Seshadripuram area, where a staff member was brutally assaulted by a group of customers for allegedly refusing to provide an extra coffee cup. The attack, which took place around 6:50 pm on Tuesday at Namma Filter Coffee, was captured on the establishment’s CCTV cameras.

Dispute turns violent over additional cup

According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, the altercation began after a group of men ordered coffee and demanded an additional cup. When the staff member explained that it was against the café’s policy to issue an extra cup and suggested buying another coffee instead, the situation escalated quickly.

The group verbally abused the employee, and the confrontation soon turned physical. The footage shows one of the men striking the staffer on the head, followed by punches to the face and kicks to the stomach.

Victim tried to defend himself, was overpowered

Despite attempting to defend himself, the staff member was outnumbered and overpowered by the group. The video evidence clearly captures the sequence of events and the unprovoked aggression displayed by the customers.

Police complaint filed, probe underway

Following the incident, a complaint was registered at Seshadripuram Police Station. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway and they are examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the assailants involved.