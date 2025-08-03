A PG owner in Soladevanahalli, Bengaluru, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a college student just 10 days after she moved in. The case has sparked concerns over PG safety, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Nelamangala: A shocking incident has come to light in Soladevanahalli near Nelamangala, Bengaluru. A PG owner named Ashraf has been accused of assaulting a student from a reputed college. Police conducted a spot investigation and arrested the accused, who is likely to be remanded in judicial custody.

Student Had Moved In Just 10 Days Ago

According to police sources, the student had joined the PG in Soladevanahalli only 10 days ago. The accused, Ashraf, allegedly took the student to a deserted area in a car late last night and committed the crime. Traumatised by the incident, the student filed a complaint with the Soladevanahalli police station. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Ashraf.

Police Intensify Investigation

The police are treating the case with utmost seriousness and have intensified their investigation. A spot investigation was conducted, and preparations are underway to present the accused before a magistrate.

Concerns Over PG Safety

The incident has caused anxiety among locals and raised concerns about the safety of students residing in PG accommodations. The student’s family is in shock and has demanded punishment for the accused.