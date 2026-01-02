Bengaluru was shocked as a speeding car hit a girl on the pavement near Mall of Asia during New Year celebrations. CCTV footage captured the incident. Four pedestrians were injured, and police registered an FIR against the intoxicated driver.

Bengaluru was left shocked after a reckless driver, under the influence of alcohol, ran over pedestrians during New Year celebrations. The horrifying incident occurred on the night of December 31 near the main entrance of Mall of Asia in Hebbal, where a large crowd had gathered to celebrate. Four people sustained serious injuries, highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence during festive occasions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accident Caused by Drunk Driver

According to reports, a Mahindra XUV car with registration number KA05 NP 3609 lost control while driving at high speed. The vehicle first collided with a barricade before hitting pedestrians walking nearby. The driver is said to have been intoxicated and driving recklessly at the time of the incident.

Injured Rushed to Hospital

Members of the public at the scene immediately provided assistance to the injured and ensured that all four victims were admitted to a nearby hospital. Doctors are currently providing necessary treatment, and the condition of the injured is reported to be serious.

CCTV Footage Captures Entire Incident

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras of Mall of Asia. Sanjaynagar traffic police rushed to the scene upon receiving information, inspected the site, and registered an FIR against the driver on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. The investigation is ongoing, with police examining the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events.

Strict Warnings from Bengaluru Police

Driving under the influence of alcohol, especially during public celebrations, is both illegal and extremely dangerous. The Bengaluru police have reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone endangering public lives.

How Did Social Media React?

Netizens have expressed concern over the incident.

One user commented: "Even if you have one drink have the responsibility not to drive. If stop being friends with people who say I'm not drunk and I can drive."

Another added: "There are no stricter laws. That’s the reason we keep seeing these incidents everywhere. A little influential person would get away easily and it is a new normal. Sad."