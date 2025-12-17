A shocking road rage incident in Bengaluru’s Tin Factory area saw two bikers clash violently with helmets during the morning rush. The video, shared online, highlights rising commuter aggression and the need for patience and road safety in the city.

A disturbing incident of road rage unfolded on one of Bengaluru’s busiest stretches during peak morning office hours, when two bikers were seen engaging in a violent altercation in the middle of the road near Tin Factory. The shocking visuals, which have since circulated widely on social media, show the riders punching each other and even using their helmets as weapons, turning a routine commute into a dangerous spectacle. The incident has once again raised serious concerns about road safety, impatience and rising aggression among commuters in the city.

Road Rage Turns Violent Amid Heavy Traffic

The incident reportedly occurred during the morning rush, when traffic congestion is at its peak. According to the person who recorded the video, he was travelling in an office cab at the time and does not have complete details about how the fight began. However, the footage clearly shows an alarming loss of self-control by both riders, who chose violence over restraint on a busy public road.

Minor Brush Leads to Major Altercation

As per available information, the confrontation began after the two bikers brushed against each other while riding side by side in slow-moving traffic. One of the riders reportedly lost balance and nearly fell. Instead of resolving the matter calmly or moving aside, both men lost their temper and began fighting in the middle of the road, further worsening traffic conditions and risking serious injury.

Commuters Put at Risk

Such reckless behaviour not only endangers those directly involved but also puts other motorists, pedestrians and commuters at risk. Roads are meant for safe travel, not for settling personal egos. A moment of patience could have prevented the situation from escalating into a potentially life-threatening incident.

Police Acknowledge Complaint

The video was shared on X by Karnataka Portfolio, following which the Bengaluru City Police responded. In a statement, the police said the complaint has been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Division, Bengaluru City, ACP Halasuru, and the Byappanahalli Police Station for necessary action.

How Did Social Media React?

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with many users expressing concern over rising road rage in the city. Reactions included:

One user commented: “Good reminder of why we need a helmet. To protect in a crash and to use in a fight.”

Second user commented: “People are already stressed — office punch-in time, heavy traffic, daily pressure. A little patience and empathy can prevent big trouble. Let us pause, breathe, and be kind on the road.”

Third user commented: “Road rage and ego have no place on our streets. Fighting on a busy road endangers everyone—bikers, drivers, and pedestrians. Patience and self-control are key to safe commuting.”

Call for Civic Sense on Bengaluru Roads

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of self-control, civic sense and mutual respect on the roads. With traffic congestion being a shared challenge in Bengaluru, losing one’s temper only worsens the situation. Authorities and citizens alike stress that patience and empathy are essential to ensure safer and smoother commuting across the city.