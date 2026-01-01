A young man from Dharwad, Karnataka, died in a bike accident on New Year’s Day while returning from a photoshoot at Kalakeri View Point. Another youth was critically injured. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragic incident.

New Year celebrations turned tragic for a family in Dharwad, Karnataka, when a young man lost his life in a road accident while out to enjoy nature and take photographs. The unfortunate incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dharwad Rural Police Station, leaving his family and friends in shock and mourning. The tragedy is a stark reminder of how moments of joy and celebration can quickly turn into sorrow if caution is not exercised.

Details of the Incident

The deceased has been identified as Manish Gudisalamani (22), a resident of Jannat Nagar in Dharwad. On 1 January, the first day of the New Year, Manish and four friends went on two bikes to the popular tourist spot, Kalakeri View Point, known for its scenic hills and natural beauty. The group had planned a photoshoot and an outing to enjoy the landscape.

Tragedy Caused by Skidding Bike

While returning from the View Point, Manish’s bike reportedly skidded unexpectedly, causing him to fall and sustain serious injuries. Despite efforts from those present, he died on the spot. Another youth riding with him also sustained critical injuries and was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be serious.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the accident, officers from the Dharwad Rural Police Station visited the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. Manish’s body has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident, including road and vehicle conditions.

The incident has left Manish’s family devastated, turning what was meant to be a day of celebration into one of grief. Police officials have urged bikers and travellers to exercise caution, particularly in hilly areas, to prevent such tragic accidents.