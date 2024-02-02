Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Kerala-based engineering student cheated with fake iPhone worth Rs 60,000 at Church Street

    Adeel Suni, a Kerala engineering student, was defrauded by Mohammad Aftab on Church Street, Bengaluru, promising a discounted iPhone 15 Pro Max. Adeel paid ₹60,000 through Google Pay but received a counterfeit iPhone. An investigation is underway, emphasizing caution in dealing with strangers offering lucrative deals.

    A young engineering student hailing from Kerala fell victim to a fraudulent scheme involving the promise of a discounted iPhone on Church Street in Bengaluru. Adeel Suni (23), studying in a private college in Salem district, Tamil Nadu, came to the city to meet friends, only to be duped by an unknown person. Adeel, who was staying with his friend Mohammad Bilal in J.P. Nagar, reported the incident to the Cubbon Park Police Station, leading to the registration of a fraud case against the alleged perpetrator, Mohammad Aftab, a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

    The deceptive encounter unfolded on the evening of January 28 when Adeel, accompanied by friends Mohammad Bilal and Abdul Rahman, visited Church Street. At around 10 pm, near the Church Street-MG Road metro station, Adeel was approached by a stranger who introduced himself as Mohammad Aftab. Claiming to have an iPhone 15 Pro Max, Aftab offered to sell the premium device to Adeel for a mere ₹60,000. Intrigued by the prospect of acquiring an expensive iPhone at a significantly reduced price, Adeel and his friends examined the mobile phone, seemingly confirming its authenticity.

    Trusting the stranger, Adeel transferred the agreed-upon amount through Google Pay, and in return, Aftab handed over a box containing what was supposed to be the coveted iPhone. However, upon opening the box, Adeel was shocked to discover a counterfeit iPhone. Realizing the deception,

    Adeel and his friends scoured the surrounding streets, including Church Street, in a desperate attempt to locate the fraudster. Unfortunately, their efforts proved futile, leading them to report the incident to the Cubbon Park police station.

    Officials have initiated an investigation into the case, with authorities actively searching for Mohammad Aftab based on Adeel's detailed complaint. The incident serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the need for vigilance and scepticism when dealing with strangers offering seemingly lucrative deals.

