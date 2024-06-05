Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6,7 due to maintenance work

Bengaluru will face a water supply disruption on June 6 from 6 AM to 6 PM, and parts of the city will experience further interruptions from 10 AM to 2 PM, as part of the Cauvery 5th Phase Project. Residents should store sufficient water for June 6 and 7. BWSSB appreciates public cooperation during this essential maintenance.

Residents of Bengaluru should brace for a disruption in their water supply for two days starting tomorrow. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced that the water supply will be interrupted as part of the ongoing Cauvery 5th Phase Project.

On June 6, the water supply will be halted from 6 AM to 6 PM. This interruption is due to the closure of Cauvery Phases 1, 2, and 3 units. Additionally, the Cauvery 4th Stage 1st and 2nd Ghats will be shut down from 10 AM to 2 PM.

This change is part of the ongoing implementation of the Cauvery 5th Phase project. According to the press release dated May 29, residents were originally informed that there would be changes to the water supply on June 4-5. However, a new media release from the Jalmandal has adjusted these dates.

This planned maintenance work will affect the entire city of Bengaluru. To mitigate the inconvenience, the BWSSB has urged residents to store sufficient water on June 6 and 7.

The BWSSB apologises for the inconvenience and appreciates the public's cooperation during this essential maintenance period. This two-day water supply bandh aims to facilitate essential work under the Cauvery 5th Phase project, which is crucial for improving the city's water infrastructure. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and ensure they have enough water stored to meet their needs during this period.

