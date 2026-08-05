Residents of Karihobanahalli in Bengaluru have alleged police inaction after a car was vandalised by two men following an argument over dangerous wheeling. Despite CCTV footage and a complaint, locals claim no arrests have been made.

Residents of Karihobanahalli, under the jurisdiction of the Peenya police station in Bengaluru, have alleged a deterioration in law and order, claiming that repeated incidents involving local miscreants have created fear among the public. The latest incident, in which a car was allegedly vandalised after residents questioned a group of men performing dangerous wheelies, has raised fresh concerns.

Locals have also accused the police of failing to take prompt action despite the availability of CCTV footage and a formal complaint.

Car Allegedly Vandalised After Residents Question Men

According to residents, two men identified as Gani and Nanjunda have allegedly been creating trouble in Karihobanahalli and harassing members of the public. Locals claim the duo are often under the influence of ganja.

The incident reportedly took place on August 3, when residents questioned the men for performing dangerous wheelies on the road. Enraged by the confrontation, the accused allegedly pelted stones at a car and smashed its windows.

The entire incident was reportedly captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Residents Allege Police Failed To Take Action

Following the incident, residents approached the Peenya police station and lodged a complaint. However, they allege that no significant action has been taken despite several days passing since the incident.

According to the complainants, the police registered only a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and did not initiate any further legal action, leaving residents frustrated.

Residents Raise Law And Order Concerns

Residents claim this is not an isolated incident and allege that dangerous wheeling, fights, ganja consumption and intimidation by anti-social elements have become common in the area.

They further allege that the lack of strict police action has emboldened such individuals. Despite the availability of CCTV footage and a formal complaint, no arrests have reportedly been made.

Residents are now demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and stringent legal action to curb such anti-social activities and restore public safety in the locality.

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