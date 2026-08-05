A Bengaluru software professional earning Rs 70 lakh annually sparked a viral Reddit debate on whether to buy a Rs 1.2 crore apartment or continue renting for Rs 44,000 per month. The discussion drew diverse opinions. Some advised renting and investing the savings for potentially higher returns.

A Bengaluru-based software professional has ignited a fresh debate on renting versus buying a home after seeking financial advice on Reddit. The techie, who claims to earn Rs 70 lakh per year, asked fellow users whether it would be wiser to purchase a Rs 1.2 crore apartment or continue living in a rented house for Rs 44,000 a month.

The now-viral post, shared on Reddit, outlined the individual's financial situation in detail. The user revealed that they are in their early 30s, have a stable income of around Rs 70 lakh annually, and are considering buying a home priced at approximately Rs 1.2 crore. However, they admitted they were uncertain whether taking on a long-term home loan made financial sense when renting remained comparatively affordable.

In the post, the Reddit user wrote, "Should I buy a Rs 1.2 crore flat or continue paying Rs 44,000 rent?" They added that while purchasing a home offers stability and the satisfaction of ownership, they were also conscious of the opportunity cost of locking a significant amount of money into real estate.

Check the viral post here:

The post quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of responses from users offering differing perspectives. Many argued that if the monthly rent is significantly lower than the expected EMI, renting while investing the savings in equity or mutual funds could generate better long-term returns. Others maintained that buying a home provides financial security, protection against rising rents and the emotional comfort of owning a permanent residence.

One Reddit user commented, "A house is not just a financial investment; it's also a lifestyle decision." Another wrote, "If your rent is only Rs 44,000 and you're happy with the place, keep renting and let your investments grow." A third user suggested that the decision should depend on how long the techie intends to stay in Bengaluru, noting that buying makes more sense for those planning to remain in one city for many years.

The discussion also touched on factors such as property appreciation, maintenance costs, loan interest, taxation, liquidity and career flexibility. Several commenters advised the techie to compare the expected home loan EMI with potential investment returns before making a decision.

The viral post has resonated with many urban professionals facing similar choices amid soaring property prices and rising salaries in India's technology sector. As real estate values continue to climb in major cities such as Bengaluru, the debate over whether renting or buying offers better financial value remains as relevant as ever, with no one-size-fits-all answer.