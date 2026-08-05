BMW has come under fire after introducing Spider-Man promotional content on its infotainment screens. Many owners say the move compromises the premium ownership experience while raising fresh concerns over privacy and driver distraction

BMW is facing criticism after rolling out promotional content for the latest Spider-Man film on the infotainment screens of its vehicles. The campaign, which appears on the central Control Display, has left many owners frustrated, with several questioning whether premium cars should be used as advertising platforms.

The controversy is particularly striking because BMW had previously maintained that the cabin of a vehicle should remain a private environment rather than a space for commercial promotions.

Owners Say Ads Undermine the Luxury Experience

The campaign has drawn widespread criticism from customers and technology professionals alike. Many argue that paying a premium price for a luxury vehicle should guarantee an ad-free experience.

Venture capitalist Josh Elman said he never expected BMW to display advertisements inside its vehicles, describing the move as completely against the brand's luxury image. Investor Sheel Mohnot also criticised the campaign, saying it made the premium ownership experience feel significantly less exclusive.

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Software engineer Gergely Orosz questioned why customers would continue paying luxury prices if in-car advertisements became a regular feature. Similar reactions surfaced on Reddit, where several users pointed out that the promotional content appeared without offering an obvious option to skip it.

BMW Responds as Consumer Groups Raise Safety Concerns

The Spider-Man promotional campaign began on July 27 and is scheduled to continue until August 10. BMW has clarified that the content does not automatically play and only starts after the driver interacts with the on-screen prompt.

Despite the clarification, consumer advocates believe such promotions set an uncomfortable precedent. They argue that infotainment screens are primarily meant for essential driving functions, including navigation, climate settings and vehicle controls.

Consumer protection experts have also warned that introducing promotional videos into these systems could create unnecessary distractions and reduce the sense of privacy drivers expect when using their own vehicles.