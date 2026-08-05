A Mahindra Thar carrying friends returning from a birthday celebration met with an accident in Kambalu village. Two died on the spot, three are in hospital.

Two people died on the spot and three others were seriously injured when a Mahindra Thar overturned near Kambalu village in Nelamangala taluk on Tuesday night. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan and Deepak. According to available information, they were returning from a friend's birthday celebration when the accident took place. The group was travelling in the Mahindra Thar SUV.

The three seriously injured passengers were rushed to a private hospital by locals and police. They are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical, hospital sources said.

Dabaspet police register case and begin investigation into the crash

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Excessive speed is suspected to be a contributing factor, though the exact cause will be known only after a thorough investigation.

Dabaspet police visited the accident spot and conducted an inspection. They have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The vehicle has been seized for examination.

Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing the crash and helped pull out the injured passengers. They also alerted the police and ambulance services. The injured were given first aid before being shifted to the hospital.

Police sources said Pawan and Deepak were friends and had attended the birthday celebration together. The other three passengers were also part of the group. The accident occurred late at night when visibility was poor.

The vehicle was completely damaged in the accident, indicating the severity of the impact. Traffic on the route was disrupted for some time as police cleared the debris and removed the wreckage.

Speed is believed to be a major factor in the accident. Police are also examining whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Samples have been sent for testing, officials confirmed.

Eyewitnesses have been questioned by the police. Statements of the injured passengers will be recorded once their condition stabilises. Police are also checking CCTV footage from nearby establishments to piece together the sequence of events.

The families of the deceased have been informed. Relatives have arrived at the hospital and the mortuary. The bodies will be handed over after post-mortem procedures are completed.