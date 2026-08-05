Heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Malenadu region has pushed the Tungabhadra dam inflow above 1 lakh cusecs for the first time this year. Reservoir storage has reached 53.648 TMC, raising hopes that the dam could reach full capacity within a week.

The Tungabhadra dam, a crucial irrigation lifeline for eight districts across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has witnessed a sharp rise in inflows following heavy rainfall in the Malenadu region. On Tuesday, the reservoir received an inflow of 1,08,531 cusecs, marking the first time this year that inflows have crossed the one lakh cusec mark. The surge has increased the reservoir's storage to 53.648 TMC, raising hopes that it could reach full capacity if the current inflow continues.

Tungabhadra Dam Inflow Surges

Continuous rainfall in the Malenadu region over the past three to four days has led to a significant increase in inflows into the Tungabhadra dam. As a result, the reservoir is now more than half full.

Over the past four to five days, the reservoir has been receiving an additional 1 to 2 TMC of water each day. On Tuesday morning, the storage stood at around 51 TMC. By 3 pm, it had increased by nearly 3 TMC, taking the total storage to 53.648 TMC.

At present, 1,556 cusecs of water are being released from the reservoir into the canals.

Such a high inflow during this phase of the monsoon is considered unusual. If the current inflow continues for another week, the reservoir is expected to reach its full capacity. The development has brought fresh hope to farmers and agricultural activities in the command areas of Vijayanagara, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Water Levels In Major Karnataka Reservoirs