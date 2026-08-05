The Chairman of Karnataka's Bioenergy Development Board met Maryland's Governor to explore a clean energy partnership. Discussions focused on collaboration in bioenergy, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and green hydrogen, aiming to promote technology exchange and investment.

In a move aimed at deepening India–United States cooperation in clean energy, S. E. Sudheendra, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board (KSBDB), met Maryland Governor Wes Moore during a bioenergy and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) forum in Washington, D.C. to explore opportunities for collaboration in emerging renewable energy sectors.

The discussions focused on strengthening partnerships between the State of Karnataka and the State of Maryland in key areas including bioenergy, Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG), biodiesel, green hydrogen and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The proposed collaboration aims to promote innovation, technology exchange, investment and research while accelerating the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy systems.

During the meeting, S. E. Sudheendra highlighted the environmental and public health concerns associated with the improper disposal of used cooking oil (UCO) and industrial waste oil. He pointed out that when such waste is discarded into drains, soil or water bodies, it can contaminate groundwater, clog sewage systems and degrade soil quality. He also warned that the illegal reuse of contaminated cooking oil in the food chain poses serious health risks, including cardiovascular diseases and various forms of cancer.

Emphasising Karnataka's approach to addressing the issue, Sudheendra said, "Converting such used oil into biodiesel not only eliminates these hazards but also transforms a pollutant into a valuable clean energy resource — a model Karnataka has actively championed and one it hopes to extend through collaboration with Maryland."

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Responding to the proposal, Governor Wes Moore underscored the growing importance of biofuels in tackling global energy and climate challenges. He said, "Biofuels are of great importance and are highly relevant in addressing global energy and climate challenges," while reaffirming Maryland's commitment to clean energy. The Governor also expressed keen interest in developing long-term partnerships with Karnataka in these emerging sectors.

Speaking about Karnataka's achievements, Sudheendra noted that the state has emerged as a national leader in converting agricultural residues and biomass into valuable energy resources, contributing to both energy security and rural livelihood development. He added that Karnataka offers significant opportunities for international collaboration in clean energy technologies, innovation and investment.

The discussions were followed by a meeting with Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller to further explore future cooperation and plan a potential visit to Karnataka. On behalf of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Sudheendra formally invited Governor Wes Moore and his delegation to visit the state and witness Karnataka's bioenergy initiatives firsthand.

The meeting was also attended by Washington, D.C.-based Indian-American entrepreneur Ravi Puli, who expressed interest in strengthening economic and strategic ties between India and the United States.

The Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board said it will continue to build partnerships with Maryland and other institutions across the United States as part of its broader vision of positioning Karnataka as a global hub for sustainable energy and green fuel innovation.

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