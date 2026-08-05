A BMTC conductor has been suspended after a viral video allegedly showed him kicking and assaulting a man attempting to board a bus near Arishinakunte in Bengaluru Rural. The incident sparked outrage, prompting BMTC to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

A BMTC conductor has been suspended after a video showing him allegedly kicking and assaulting a man attempting to board a moving bus near Arishinakunte in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, went viral on social media. The incident, captured on a biker's helmet camera, sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding strict action against the conductor.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday near the KSRTC bus depot at Arishinakunte. The man, reportedly a beggar, was attempting to board a BMTC bus (KA 57 F 1104) travelling from Bengaluru to Nelamangala when the conductor allegedly kicked him while the bus was still moving.

The conductor then allegedly got off the bus, pushed the man to the ground and physically assaulted him. The entire incident was captured on a nearby biker's helmet camera and quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from the public.

Conductor Suspended After Public Outcry

Following the public backlash, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) suspended the conductor, identified as Krishnamurthy.

According to BMTC, Krishnamurthy was assigned to a bus operating on the route between Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) and Byranayakanahalli via Nelamangala. The corporation said the incident occurred on August 2, when the conductor allegedly pushed and kicked the man while he was attempting to board the bus.

BMTC has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the conductor following the circulation of the viral video.