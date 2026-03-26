In Bengaluru, a minor allegedly stabbed a brother and sister to death amid a family feud involving an extramarital affair. The victims, Yamuna (36) and Sudeep (34), died on the spot. Police have taken the minor into custody and are investigating the tragic incident.

In a horrifying incident in Bengaluru’s Peenya area on Wednesday evening, a brother and sister were brutally murdered, leaving the neighbourhood in shock. The victims, Yamuna (36) and her brother Sudeep (34), were fatally stabbed by a minor boy. Police sources reveal that the gruesome act is linked to an alleged extramarital affair, which had already caused tension between the families. Investigations indicate that the dispute escalated rapidly, resulting in a deadly confrontation that claimed two lives.

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Alleged Affair Sparks Violence

According to the victims’ family, Yamuna’s husband, Malle Gowda, had been involved in an affair with the mother of the minor accused, Chhaya. Both families were once neighbours in Thigalarapalya, where the alleged affair began. Even after Chhaya moved house months ago, Malle Gowda reportedly continued visiting her. A police complaint regarding the matter had already been filed at the Byadarahalli Police Station prior to the incident.

How the Murder Occurred?

On Wednesday, Yamuna and Sudeep went to Chhaya’s house in Nelagedaranahalli to confront her. A heated argument quickly escalated into a violent altercation. Police reports suggest that the siblings had brought a knife with them when they entered the house. Fearing for his mother’s safety, the minor reportedly snatched the knife and stabbed both Yamuna and Sudeep multiple times. Both victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

High Drama Following the Killings

After the stabbing, the terrified boy locked himself in a room. Even when Peenya police arrived, he refused to come out. He eventually surrendered only after his father reached the scene and persuaded him to open the door.

Daughter Attempts Suicide

In a heartbreaking development, Yamuna’s daughter, upon learning about her mother’s death, went into deep shock and attempted suicide by ingesting bathroom cleaning liquid. She is currently under medical care at a hospital.

Family Devastated

Suresh, father-in-law of Sudeep, expressed his anguish: “We had married our daughter to Sudeep, who is now expecting a child. Today, we lost both our son-in-law and my daughter’s mother-in-law. It’s unbearable.”

Yamuna’s son, Deekshith, told reporters: “We had already filed a complaint about the affair between our father and Chhaya. During the confrontation today, her son stabbed my mother and uncle to death.”

Police Investigation Underway

Peenya police have visited the crime scene and are investigating the incident thoroughly. The minor has been taken into custody and will be questioned further as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are also examining the role of other family members who were present at the scene.