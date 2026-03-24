Police in Bulandshahr have solved the murder of a woman whose beheaded body was found earlier this week. The victim was killed by her live-in partner Vikas after she pressured him to marry her. His family had fixed his marriage elsewhere. He and his accomplices planned the crime, killed her, and tried to hide her identity. Two accused are arrested

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr have solved a shocking murder case involving a beheaded woman. The case had created fear in the area after a headless body was found earlier this week. After days of investigation, police arrested the woman’s live-in partner and his accomplice.

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Victim and accused known to each other

The victim, Babli, was in a relationship with the main accused Vikas. She had started living with him after her husband Ajay died of cancer. Police said Vikas and Ajay earlier worked together at a hospital in Delhi, so he was already known to the family, according to a report by India Today.

Marriage pressure led to tension

According to investigators, Vikas's family had fixed his marriage with another woman in December 2025. This created tension between him and Babli. Police said Babli was pressuring Vikas to marry her, which led to frequent arguments. Unable to deal with the situation, he allegedly planned to kill her.

Planned murder and brutal act

Police said Vikas, along with his brother-in-law Aman and another associate, planned the crime in advance. They allegedly took Babli on a motorcycle to a quiet place. There, she was attacked with a sharp weapon and killed. To hide her identity, the accused beheaded her and dumped the head about 500 metres away from the body.

The case came to light after locals found the headless body, leading to panic. Police formed multiple teams and used surveillance and informers to track down the accused. The victim was identified after police shared details, including marks on her hand, on social media. Her family later confirmed her identity.

Senior officer Shankar Prasad said the murder was carefully planned. Police have arrested Vikas and Aman, while a search is ongoing for the third accused. Officers also recovered a chopper and two country-made firearms from them.