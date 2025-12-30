A software engineer was killed and three others were injured after a gas cylinder explosion at a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area. The blast reportedly occurred following a gas leak near the kitchen.

In a tragic incident that has raised serious concerns over safety standards in paying guest accommodations, a software engineer lost his life and three others sustained serious injuries following a gas cylinder explosion at a paying guest (PG) facility in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area on Sunday evening. The blast occurred at the Seven Hills Sai Coliving PG, reportedly due to a gas leak near the dining hall and kitchen, where more than 50 residents were staying at the time.

Software Engineer From Ballari Killed

The deceased has been identified as Aravind, a software engineer and a native of Ballari, who had recently moved into the PG after securing a job in Bengaluru. Having arrived in the city with aspirations of building a career in the IT sector, Aravind met with a tragic and untimely end.

Three others sustained serious injuries in the explosion. They have been identified as Venkatesh (28) from Kurnool, Vishal (23) from Uttarakhand, and CV Goyal (24). The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be serious but stable.

Gas Leak Noticed Hours Before Explosion

According to residents, signs of a gas leak were noticed well before the explosion. Samanvay, a resident of the PG, said that around 8 pm, several occupants became aware of a strong smell of gas and discussed the issue among themselves.

“The gas leak was clearly noticeable, and everyone was talking about it. The explosion occurred near the dining hall and kitchen on the ground floor. Those of us staying on the upper floors were safe,” Samanvay said, adding that residents on the ground floor bore the brunt of the blast.

Allegations Of Negligence Against PG Management

Serious allegations of negligence have surfaced against the PG management. Residents have claimed that despite being aware of the gas leak, the PG owner failed to take immediate corrective measures or evacuate the premises. It is alleged that this lack of basic safety precautions led to the fatal accident.

Over 50 Residents Staying In Seven-Storey Building

The Seven Hills Sai Coliving PG is a seven-storey building with 43 rooms, accommodating more than 50 residents, most of whom are working professionals employed in and around Brookefield. It has also been reported that a few students reside in the building.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to establish accountability for the alleged safety lapses.