A helium cylinder exploded near Mysuru Palace during Christmas, killing two, including the balloon vendor and a woman who later succumbed to her injuries. Two others remain critically injured as police investigate the incident.

Tragedy struck the cultural city of Mysuru during the Christmas holiday celebrations as the death toll from a horrific helium cylinder explosion in front of the Mysuru Palace rose to two. Manjula (45) from Nanjangud, who had been critically injured in the blast and was receiving treatment at KR Hospital, succumbed to her injuries today despite undergoing surgery. The shocking incident has left both tourists and locals deeply distressed.

Details of the Incident

On Thursday evening, a balloon vendor named Salim was selling balloons to tourists from a helium cylinder mounted on his bicycle near the Mysuru Palace. While Kotresh Beerappa, a KSRTC FDA officer from Ranebennur, was buying balloons for his children, Salim was filling them without taking proper safety precautions. The helium cylinder suddenly exploded due to excessive pressure, killing Salim instantly at the scene.

Manjula Loses Her Battle for Life

The blast caused severe injuries to the legs and abdomen of Manjula, a resident of Chamalapura Street in Nanjangud town. She was admitted to KR Hospital late on Thursday night and underwent emergency surgery. Unfortunately, she passed away today due to excessive bleeding. Two other victims, Lakshmi and Shahina, remain critically injured and are receiving intensive care.

MLA Visits Hospital and Condoles Families

Upon learning about the incident, Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan visited KR Hospital and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

“The district administration should strictly monitor those using hazardous cylinders without a proper licence on the roadside. I will speak to the Chief Minister about providing government compensation to the deceased’s family,” he said.

Police Investigation and Public Demand for Safety

Following a complaint lodged by the injured Kotresh Beerappa, the Devaraja police registered an FIR against the deceased vendor Salim under charges of death due to negligence. The public has demanded stricter enforcement and a crackdown on the use of explosive gases in public places to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.