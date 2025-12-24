A fire broke out at a power loom factory in Thane's Khoni village on Wednesday. The blaze intensified after a cylinder exploded, injuring one firefighter. Officials have since brought the fire under control and are investigating its cause.

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a power loom factory in Khoni village, Siddharth Nagar, as per the officials. The blaze escalated when a cylinder at the site exploded, resulting in one firefighter sustaining injuries.

Fire under control, investigation on

According to fire officials, the fire has been successfully brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but authorities are investigating the incident. Further information on the incident is still awaited.