BMTC has launched new bus routes across Bengaluru from July 22 and 23 to improve public transport connectivity. The new services include Routes 213WB, 213VB, Chakra-7 and Chakra-7A. Check the complete routes, service details and bus timings.

In a move to improve public transport connectivity and make daily travel more convenient, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced several new bus services across Bengaluru. The new routes, launched on July 22 and July 23, are expected to benefit commuters by improving connectivity between residential areas, industrial hubs and key transit points. The initiative is part of BMTC's ongoing efforts to strengthen the city's public transport network and enhance accessibility for passengers.

Here are the complete details of the newly introduced bus routes, including their routes, service details and operating timings.

Services Introduced on July 22

Route No. 213WB (Banashankari TTMC to Maralawadi)

Route: Banashankari TTMC, Konanakunte Cross, Kaggalipura, Harohalli, Dodda Sadenahalli Cross, Agara, Mallige Mettilu, Chikkamaralawadi and Maralawadi.

Service Details: One bus has been deployed on this route and will operate a total of four one-way trips every day.

Timings:

From Banashankari TTMC: First bus at 6:20 am; last bus at 4:55 pm

From Maralawadi: First bus at 8:00 am; last bus at 7:35 pm

Route No. 213VB (Harohalli to Bannikuppe Circle)

Route: Harohalli, Harohalli Industrial Area, Keeranagere Gate, Dayananda Sagar Medical College, Athem Factory and Bannikuppe Circle.

Service Details: Two buses have been assigned to this route and will operate a total of 40 one-way trips every day.

Services Introduced on July 23

Chakra-7 (Peenya 2nd Stage Circular Service)

Route: Peenya 2nd Stage, Chethan Circle, Kalika Nagar, Andhrahalli, Thigalarapalya, Manjushree Garments and back to Peenya 2nd Stage.

Service Details: Two buses will operate on this circular route.

Timings:

First bus: 6:20 am

Last bus: 8:50 pm

Chakra-7A (Peenya 2nd Stage Circular Service)

Route: Peenya 2nd Stage, Manjushree Garments, Thigalarapalya, Andhrahalli, Kalika Nagar, Chethan Circle and back to Peenya 2nd Stage.

Service Details: Two buses have also been deployed on this circular route.

Timings:

First bus: 6:30 am

Last bus: 9:00 pm

BMTC Expands Connectivity Across Bengaluru

With the introduction of these new services, BMTC aims to improve last-mile connectivity and provide more travel options for commuters across Bengaluru. The additional routes are expected to benefit residents travelling between suburban areas, industrial zones and key transit hubs, making public transport more accessible, convenient and efficient.