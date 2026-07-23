BMTC plans to introduce QR code-based advertisements on the back of bus seats to boost non-ticket revenue. Commuters will be able to scan the codes to view ads, while the transport corporation is also exploring ticket and audio advertisements to increase commercial income.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is planning to introduce QR code-based advertisements on the back of passenger seats as part of its efforts to increase non-ticket revenue. The initiative aims to generate additional income without relying solely on passenger fares. By allowing commuters to scan QR codes that display advertisements on their mobile phones, BMTC hopes to strengthen its commercial revenue while exploring innovative advertising opportunities across its bus network.

BMTC currently operates a fleet of 6,981 buses, including 1,759 electric buses. The corporation collects around ₹7.21 crore in passenger revenue every day. During the 2025-26 financial year, BMTC earned ₹241 crore from non-ticket commercial activities, with a significant share of the revenue coming from advertisements displayed on its buses.

QR Code Ads to Be Placed on Bus Seats

Under the proposed plan, BMTC will place QR code stickers on the back of passenger seats across its fleet. When commuters scan the QR code using their smartphones, they will be directed to an advertisement on their screens.

The initiative is expected to create an additional advertising platform while offering brands a direct way to engage with passengers during their journeys.

More Advertising Options Under Consideration

Apart from QR code-based advertisements, BMTC is also exploring other ways to increase its commercial revenue. These include printing advertisements on the reverse side of tickets issued through electronic ticketing machines and playing audio advertisements inside buses.

The corporation is evaluating these initiatives as part of its broader strategy to diversify its revenue sources and strengthen its financial sustainability through non-fare income.