Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: New BMTC bus shelter stolen near Vidhana Soudha, investigation underway

    A BMTC bus shelter worth Rs 10 lakhs, constructed with stainless steel, disappeared within a week of installation on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. A case was filed under theft, and police are reviewing CCTV footage to solve the mystery.
     

    Bengaluru: New BMTC bus shelter stolen near Vidhana Soudha, investigation underway vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    A BMTC bus shelter, valued at Rs 10 lakhs and constructed with stainless steel, mysteriously disappeared within a week of its installation on Cunningham Road. This audacious theft took place in close proximity to the Bengaluru city police commissioner's office and less than a kilometre from Vidhana Soudha.

    A formal complaint was lodged on September 30, one month after the theft occurred. The complaint was filed with the High Grounds police by N Ravi Reddy, who serves as the associate vice-president of a company responsible for constructing BMTC bus shelters throughout the city.

    Bengaluru: BMTC to release new app to facilitate online ticketing and real-time tracking of buses

    In light of this astonishing incident, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code 379, which pertains to the punishment for theft. Reddy, in his complaint, clarified, "We are tasked with constructing bus shelters in the city on behalf of BBMP. Accordingly, we erected this particular bus shelter (near Coffee Day) on Cunningham Road on August 21. It was a stainless-steel structure with a cost of Rs 10 lakh. However, when we visited the shelter on August 28, it had vanished. We inquired with BBMP officials, who had no information regarding its removal. As a result, we decided to file a police complaint."

    The diligent officers at Highgrounds police station have initiated a thorough search for the culprits, diligently reviewing CCTV footage from the scene as they work toward unravelling this perplexing mystery.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Namma Yatri App to launch 'Purple Rides' to help specially-abled people vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Yatri App to launch ‘Purple Rides’ to help specially-abled people

    Bengaluru 'Yellow line' metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya vkp

    Bengaluru ‘Yellow line’ metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt vkp

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt

    Karnataka HC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine to state govt over negligence of public toilet maintenance vkp

    Karnataka HC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine to state govt over negligence of public toilet maintenance

    BJP govt cancelled 385 criminal cases in their term: Karnataka DyCM D K Shivakumar vkp

    BJP govt cancelled 385 criminal cases in their term: Karnataka DyCM D K Shivakumar

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand 1st Match; Live streaming, key matchups, and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand 1st Match; Live streaming, key matchups, and more

    Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu's missing social media posts spark questions of discontent with promotion plan; READ SHG EAI

    Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu's missing social media posts spark questions of discontent with promotion plan; READ

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins anr

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins

    Neena Gupta denied access to airport's reserved lounge, "I need to work hard"

    Neena Gupta denied access to airport's reserved lounge, "I need to work hard"

    Kerala: Train passengers in trouble due to rescheduling of train timings rkn

    Kerala: Train passengers in trouble due to rescheduling of train timings

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon