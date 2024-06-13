Bengaluru: BBMP clears 1,259 unauthorized flex banners, registers 12 FIRs

BBMP has launched a rigorous campaign to remove illegal flexes and banners in Bengaluru, clearing 1,259 installations since early June. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's directives spurred the crackdown, resulting in FIRs against offenders. Public cooperation is sought to report remaining unauthorized ads via helpline or WhatsApp.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has intensified its drive to remove illegal flexes and banners across Bengaluru, to reclaim the cityscape from unauthorized advertisements. Since the beginning of June, BBMP officials have cleared a staggering 1,259 such unauthorized installations, underscoring a significant crackdown on visual pollution.

The initiative comes in response to persistent complaints from residents and directives from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, urging BBMP authorities to curb the rampant display of flexes and banners. Despite earlier notices from the High Court, the unauthorized installations continued unabated, prompting stern action from the civic body.



During the period from June 1 to 12 alone, BBMP's zonal teams have swiftly executed eviction drives, resulting in the removal of flexes, banners, LED boards, and hoardings across various zones of the city. These zones include East, West, South, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, and Bommanahalli.



In addition to the removal drive, BBMP officials have registered 27 complaints with local police stations, leading to the filing of 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) against offenders involved in illegal installations. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has also cautioned Assistant Revenue Officers, emphasizing potential disciplinary measures if unauthorized flexes and banners are found under their jurisdiction.

Members of the public are encouraged to contribute to the effort by reporting any remaining unauthorized flexes or banners. Complaints can be lodged by calling the BBMP helpline at 1533 or by sending photographs or videos along with the address to the BBMP advertisement department via WhatsApp at 9480683939.

