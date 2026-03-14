A passenger at Delhi's airport lost his passport after a security check. A vigilant CISF officer found the document and located the traveler within the crowded terminal to return it. The grateful passenger praised the officer's dedication on social media, sparking a viral post.

An uplifting incident at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has captured widespread attention online after a passenger praised the alertness and dedication of security personnel. The traveller, who had just arrived from the United States, realised he had misplaced his passport soon after completing formalities at Terminal 3. What followed was an unexpected act of service that quickly turned into a viral social-media moment.

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According to the report, the passenger left his passport behind at the airport security check area amid the rush of travellers. Unaware of the mistake, he moved ahead into the crowded terminal. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer later discovered the document and took swift action to trace the owner. Navigating through the bustling airport environment, the officer reportedly managed to locate the passenger and return the passport safely.

The grateful traveller later took to social media to narrate his experience, praising the officer’s commitment and professionalism. In his post, he described how he was tracked down in the middle of the crowd and handed back the passport. Calling the gesture extraordinary, he wrote that the officer’s effort deserved “a big salute”, a phrase that soon became widely shared by users online.

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CISF expresses appreciation

In response to Khare’s viral post, the CISF’s Airport Sector thanked him for recognising the officer’s efforts and reaffirmed its dedication to duty. The force said it was pleased to have helped recover the lost passport quickly and noted that such feedback inspires personnel to continue serving with sincerity and vigilance.

Vivek Agnihotri praises CISF

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also lauded the CISF’s prompt action, calling it an example of India’s spirit. Reacting on X, he described the airport security force as among the best globally and commended its professionalism in handling the situation.

Social-media users reacted warmly to the story, applauding the CISF for maintaining discipline and ensuring passenger safety. Many commenters noted that such acts of dedication often go unnoticed, and viral posts like this help acknowledge the efforts of frontline personnel working in demanding environments. The episode also underscored how efficient coordination and alertness can make a meaningful difference in public service settings.

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