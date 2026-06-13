A Google employee in Bengaluru went viral for going to office late solely for company-organized mango festival. The post sparked online discussions about workplace perks, office culture, & employee engagement in hybrid work era. The event highlighted how companies use unique activities to foster community and make office attendance more appealing.

A Bengaluru-based Google employee has gone viral after sharing an unusual reason for heading to the office late in the day: a company-organised mango festival. The light-hearted post quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking conversations about workplace perks, office culture and the appeal of hybrid work environments.

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The employee revealed that she rushed to her office at around 4 PM solely to attend a mango festival being hosted at the workplace. Instead of attending meetings or handling urgent work tasks, her mission was to enjoy the seasonal celebration and sample different varieties of mangoes.

The post, accompanied by photos from the event, showcased a vibrant display of mangoes and festival-themed arrangements. The employee's candid admission that the festival was the main reason behind her office visit struck a chord with internet users, many of whom found the situation both relatable and amusing.

Check the viral video here:

As the post gained traction online, social media users flooded the comments section with humorous reactions. One user jokingly wrote, "Tum logo ki mauj hai." Another commented that such workplace experiences made office attendance feel far more appealing than routine workdays. Several users expressed envy, saying they wished their employers organised similar events to encourage employees to come to the office.

Others viewed the viral moment as an example of how companies are increasingly focusing on employee engagement and workplace experiences. In the era of hybrid and remote work, many organisations have introduced unique activities, themed celebrations and cultural events to foster a sense of community among employees and make office visits more enjoyable.

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The mango festival also resonated with many Indians because of the fruit's cultural significance and widespread popularity during the summer season. Mango-themed events often attract enthusiastic participation, making them a perfect choice for employee engagement initiatives.

While the post was shared in a light-hearted manner, it also highlighted how workplace culture is evolving. Modern employees increasingly value experiences, flexibility and a positive work environment alongside traditional benefits. Fun events and shared celebrations can help strengthen workplace relationships and improve morale.

The viral story quickly spread beyond social media circles, drawing attention from people curious about life inside some of the world's leading technology companies. For many viewers, the image of an employee hurrying to the office—not for deadlines or presentations, but for mangoes—perfectly captured the changing nature of work culture in today's corporate world.

The post continues to attract reactions online, with many users calling it the ultimate example of a workplace perk worth showing up for.

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