A video showing a stray dog sleeping on a chair at Bengaluru’s KIA has sparked debate online. While some raised hygiene and safety concerns, others defended the animal. Airport authorities said they are working with BBMP to address the issue.

A video showing a stray dog inside the premises of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, has triggered a heated debate on social media. The clip, which quickly went viral on X, has raised concerns about hygiene, passenger safety, and airport management at one of India’s busiest international airports. Kempegowda International Airport handles heavy domestic and international passenger traffic every day, and many users questioned how a stray animal managed to enter such a high-security, high-footfall zone.

The video was shared by Harshit Singh on X, who criticised the situation and expressed concern over hygiene risks and the “second-hand embarrassment” it could cause in front of international travellers.

“As I always say, they are taking over everything. This is Bengaluru International Airport where not only Indians but foreigners come around during their journey. Let's put aside 20+ health risks to us because of this stray situation and imagine the second-hand embarrassment,” the caption read.

Airport Authorities Respond

Soon after the video gained traction online, Kempegowda International Airport authorities issued a clarification. In their response, they stated:

“Thank you for connecting with us. Please be informed that our Landside Operations team is working closely with BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and local agencies to address the issue of stray dogs at BLR Airport.”

The airport further assured that coordination with civic authorities is ongoing to manage the situation appropriately.

Hygiene And Safety Concerns Raised

A section of social media users voiced concerns about public health and cleanliness at a major international airport. They highlighted potential hygiene risks and questioned how stray animals could be present in passenger areas.

One user commented; “Just imagine that dog drooled on that chair n rubbed its dirty body on it .. u don even realise sit there later n then carry all that contamination onto a flight .. on your clothes.. hands, everywhere… one careless touch to your face or mouth n you hv exposed urslf!”

Many users echoed similar concerns, arguing that international airports must maintain strict cleanliness and safety standards.

Debate Over Stray Animal Responsibility

However, the outrage was not one-sided. Several users defended the dog’s presence and shifted the conversation towards human responsibility in the stray animal crisis.

Second User commented: “They have a right to live like everyone does.. we call them a stray when actually humans are the reason for this problem I don't understand why humans think they own this earth”

Third user commented: “Dogs are just minding their own business and everyone is peacefully coexisting. Every random person has started posting dog videos these days for attention and spreading hatred. Earth doesn't belong to self declared superior species alone.Haters are causing embarrassment,not dogs”

Social Media Divided

The incident has once again highlighted the broader debate surrounding stray dogs in urban India. While some view their presence in high-security zones such as airports as a serious civic and hygiene concern, others see it as a reflection of systemic issues in urban animal management and human accountability.

As discussions continue online, authorities are expected to take appropriate measures to address both passenger safety and stray animal management at Kempegowda International Airport.