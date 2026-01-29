At least 37 people have been injured in stray dog attacks across Karnataka in the last four days. Most victims are children, with cases reported from Belagavi, Dharwad, Shivamogga and Raichur, raising concerns over official inaction.

Despite the Supreme Court's warning that state governments are directly responsible for injuries or deaths caused by stray dog attacks and must take immediate action to remove stray dogs, officials in Karnataka have failed to control the growing menace. Over the past four days, 37 people have been injured in dog attacks across various districts. The escalating situation, particularly affecting children, highlights serious negligence by authorities and a failure to manage the stray dog population effectively.

Multiple Dog Bites Reported Across Districts

On Wednesday, seven people in Bailhongal, Belagavi district, and nine people in Dharwad were bitten by stray dogs. On Tuesday, 11 people were attacked in Holehonnur, Shivamogga district, while last Sunday, 10 children were bitten in Maski, Raichur district. Most of the victims are minors, with several requiring hospitalisation. A 7-year-old girl in Bailhongal sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at the Bailhongal Government Hospital.

Serious Injuries in Bailhongal

In MG Housing Colony, Bailhongal, a stray dog attacked seven people on Wednesday alone. Among the victims, Supriya Patil (7) was severely injured while returning home after buying groceries from a local kirana store. She sustained wounds on her head, hands, and legs and is under medical care at the government hospital. Residents have expressed fear and concern over repeated attacks, citing the lack of adequate control measures by local authorities.

Rabid Dogs Bite Multiple People in Dharwad and Shivamogga

In Shirdi Nagar, Dharwad, a rabid dog bit nine people between morning and noon. Six of the victims are being treated at the district hospital, while three received care at a private hospital. Similarly, in Holehonnur, Shivamogga district, 11 people were bitten by a rabid dog on Tuesday and received treatment at the town hospital.

Children Attacked in Maski, Raichur District

Two days prior, a rabid dog in Maski town, Raichur district, bit 10 children playing near Pinjar Oni and Balekai Mill. The injured children were initially treated at the local government hospital and later admitted to Sindhanur Taluk Hospital for further care. The incidents have sparked widespread concern among residents, who are demanding urgent action to control the stray dog population and ensure public safety.