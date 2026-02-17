Bengaluru’s KIA exported 60 Million fresh roses this Valentine’s season, setting a new record. The airport shipped 2,700 metric tons of flowers to 26 international and 47 domestic destinations, boosting Karnataka’s floriculture industry.

Bengaluru is not just India’s IT hub; it is also emerging as a global centre for fresh flowers. During this year’s Valentine’s season, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) achieved a remarkable milestone by exporting a staggering 60 million fresh roses to destinations across the world. This represents a 64% increase in the total weight of flower exports compared to last year, reflecting both rising demand and Bengaluru’s growing prominence in the floriculture sector.

Record Exports and Sustained Growth

The global demand for fresh roses surged this Valentine’s season, and Bengaluru rose to the occasion. KIA successfully transported over 2,700 metric tons of flowers to 26 international and 47 domestic destinations. For the fifth consecutive year, Bengaluru has retained its distinction as India’s number one airport for perishable exports, reinforcing its reputation as a key logistics hub for floriculture.

Singapore Tops International Shipments

Of the exported flowers, around 305 metric tons were sent to international markets. Singapore emerged as the largest importer, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, New York, and Kuwait City. This year, Bengaluru’s roses reached new destinations, including Los Angeles, London Gatwick, Dallas, Toronto, and Orlando, highlighting the expanding global footprint of Karnataka’s flower industry.

Domestic Market Sees Unprecedented Growth

The domestic market also recorded significant growth, with a 79% increase in flower transportation within India. A total of 2,402 metric tons of flowers were shipped domestically. Delhi and Kolkata saw the highest demand, while cities such as Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Lucknow experienced an unprecedented 150% growth compared to last year. Guwahati and Jaipur were also notable emerging markets for Bengaluru flowers.

Advanced ‘Cold Chain’ Technology Ensures Freshness

Kempegowda International Airport’s state-of-the-art ‘Cold Chain’ infrastructure has been pivotal in maintaining the freshness of exported flowers. Real-time tracking and precise temperature management ensure that the roses remain fresh throughout transit, while advanced technology allows immediate correction of even minor fluctuations. This efficiency has enhanced operational speed, security, and reliability, positioning Bengaluru as a major global gateway for flower shipments.

Boost for Karnataka’s Flower Growers

The success of Bengaluru’s flower exports has opened new markets for Karnataka’s growers. By combining cutting-edge technology, robust logistics, and rising global demand, Bengaluru is strengthening its position as a centre for high-quality floriculture, supporting both local economies and India’s export portfolio.