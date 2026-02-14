Valentine’s Day 2026 sees record rose sales in Bengaluru as one crore flowers are sold at IFAB, generating over ₹17 crore in turnover. Strong weekend demand boosts business for traders and benefits farmers across Karnataka.

The Silicon City is buzzing with excitement as Valentine’s Day celebrations gather momentum, with red roses, the timeless symbol of love, witnessing record-breaking sales across the city. From flower markets to shopping malls and fine-dining restaurants, preparations are in full swing as couples gear up to celebrate the occasion in style. With the festival of love falling on a weekend this year, traders and businesses are reporting brisk sales and heightened demand.

Record Rose Sales At IFAB

Nearly one crore roses were sold at the International Flower Auction Bangalore (IFAB) in Hebbal between February 1 and February 13. Of the total sales, around 30 to 40 per cent of the roses were purchased by Bengaluru-based traders.

Roses and bouquets remain the most popular choice for expressing love and meeting loved ones. Traders said that weekend celebrations have further boosted demand, leading to a significant surge in flower sales this year.

Special Discount Sales Across the City

Commercial hubs such as MG Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar and Jayanagar are witnessing special Valentine’s Day discount sales. Flower shops, gift centres and shopping malls are offering attractive deals on roses, bouquets and customised gifts.

Youngsters and couples are also purchasing twinning outfits and personalised presents, adding to the festive atmosphere across the city.

With Valentine’s Day coinciding with the weekend, it has proved to be an added advantage for couples, allowing them more time to celebrate together.

₹17 Crore Turnover From Flower Sales

Sharing details about the sales, IFAB Managing Director Dr Vishwanath said that demand for roses has remained strong over the past week. The flowers have been supplied to several major cities across the country.

The sale of one crore roses has generated a turnover exceeding ₹17 crore. In comparison, around 80 lakh flowers were sold during the same period last year. Farmers have also benefited, receiving an additional income of 10 to 15 per cent due to the increased demand, he added.