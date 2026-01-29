A Special Court in Bengaluru has accepted the Lokayukta's 'B' report in the MUDA scam, giving a clean chit to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his wife. The court found no evidence to continue the investigation into the alleged illegal plot allotment.

In a major relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a Special Court in Bengaluru has accepted the 'B' report filed by the Lokayukta in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Scam, giving major relief to the CM and his wife, BM Parvathi.

The Special Court of People's Representatives accepted the report on January 28.

Lokayukta Upholds 'B' Report

The Lokayukta has upheld the 'B' report filed by the police, stating that there is no evidence to continue the investigation against CM Siddaramaiah and the three other accused.

Background of the Allegations

The case relates to the alleged allotment of 14 plots by MUDA to Siddaramaiah's wife in 2021, which are located in the Vijayanagara area of Mysuru.

In response, the ED is investigating the allegation that the MUDA had acquired 3.16 acres of land owned by Parvathi in Kesare village.

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah has used his political influence to get compensation of 14 sites in the name of his wife, BM Parvathi, in lieu of three acres 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA. MUDA originally acquired the land for Rs 3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at the posh locality is worth Rs. 56 Crore (approx).

Governor's Sanction and High Court's Stance

On August 19, 2024, the Governor of Karnataka accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, permitting an investigation against Siddaramaiah.

Subsequently, on September 24, 2024, the Karnataka High Court affirmed the Governor's sanction and observed that a probe into the allegations raised in Krishna's complaint was warranted.

Previous Clean Chit by Judicial Commission

Earlier in 2025, Karnataka Minister HK Patil stated that P.N. Desai, chairman of the judicial commission probing the alleged MUDA scam, has given a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said the commission's findings have cleared the CM and his family of any wrongdoing in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) matter. "PN Desai (chairman of the alleged MUDA scam judicial commission) has given a clean-chit to CM and CM's family in the MUDA case," he said. (ANI)