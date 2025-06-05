RCB Victory Celebration Stampede in Bengaluru left 11 dead and 56 injured. A police complaint blames CM, DCM, and KSCA for poor planning. Activists allege negligence and demand accountability for the tragic incident.

Bengaluru: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a formal police complaint at the Cubbon Park Police Station, holding Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) responsible for the deadly stampede during the RCB victory celebrations that claimed 11 lives.

Govt Irresponsibility caused the tragedy

Activist Addressing the media, Snehamayi Krishna alleged that the stampede was a result of the government’s gross negligence. He questioned the rationale behind the state government's decision to host a felicitation ceremony for a privately owned cricket team.

"RCB is not a state team; it is owned by liquor sellers. The state had no obligation to organise a felicitation. The event was hastily arranged in front of Vidhana Soudha without adequate legal and security preparation, leading directly to the tragedy," he said.

CM and DCM must be held accountable

Krishna further demanded that the case be treated with the seriousness it deserves. “

The CM and DCM are directly responsible. Filing a UDR (Unnatural Death Report) is not appropriate. A case must be registered under Section 106 of the Indian Penal Code,” she stated.

He also criticised the judicial inquiry ordered by the Chief Minister, calling it an attempt to deflect responsibility. “This is a cover-up. Judicial enquiries rarely lead to accountability,” she claimed, adding that a copy of her complaint has been sent to the Chief Justice.

Background: What happened during the RCB celebration?

The tragedy unfolded during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) maiden IPL title win after 18 seasons. A government-organised felicitation was held near Vidhana Soudha, drawing tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans to the area around Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Amid rumours of free tickets and poor crowd control, chaos broke out near Gate No. 7, leading to a deadly stampede. Eleven people were killed and more than 56 were injured, several seriously. Many victims were taken to hospitals, including Vaidehi Hospital.

The Karnataka government later announced ₹10 lakh as compensation to each victim's family and ordered a judicial probe. Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the BJP, have blamed the government’s failure in planning and managing the event for the disaster.