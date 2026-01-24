Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted early morning checks on 510 private school vehicles, booking 26 drivers for drunk driving under the IMV Act. Authorities also penalised motorists violating one-way traffic rules to improve road safety.

In a major move to enhance road safety, the Bengaluru Traffic Police took strict action against intoxicated private school vehicle drivers during an early morning enforcement drive on Friday. The operation aimed to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and prevent accidents caused by drunk driving.

Special Drive Against Drunk Driving

The traffic police conducted the operation across the city between 7 am and 10 am. During the drive, officials inspected 510 private school vehicles and booked 26 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol under the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act. Authorities confirmed that recommendations have been sent to the Transport Department seeking cancellation of the driving licences of the offenders.

Action Against One-Way Traffic Violations

In a separate enforcement effort, the traffic police also targeted motorists flouting one-way traffic rules. A special drive conducted on Wednesday and Thursday resulted in 5,458 cases being filed against drivers who were found driving against the flow of traffic on one-way streets.

Strict Measures to Ensure Road Safety

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) stated that such special operations will continue across Bengaluru to improve road discipline and public safety. He warned that strict action will be taken against drivers and riders who violate traffic norms, particularly those endangering lives by driving the wrong way on one-way roads.