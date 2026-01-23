A Bengaluru commuter reveals how giving up his daily 90-minute commute, working from home, and adopting small lifestyle changes helped him lose 8 kg, lower his resting heart rate, and become healthier.

In a city notorious for its endless traffic jams, one commuter’s candid social media post has sparked an unexpected conversation about health, lifestyle choices, and the hidden benefits of stepping away from daily commuting. While Bengaluru’s traffic woes continue to frustrate lakhs of residents, this individual’s experience highlights how adapting to the problem, rather than battling it, can lead to positive lifestyle changes. The post, which has resonated with many urban professionals, shows how work-from-home flexibility and small daily habits can significantly improve both physical and mental well-being.

How Bengaluru Traffic Triggered a Lifestyle Shift?

The user shared that he earlier commuted from Whitefield to Koramangala, spending nearly 90 minutes each way even on good days. Long hours on the road led to constant stress, irregular eating habits, and no time for exercise. Instead of continuing the struggle, he decided to change his routine.

Last year, he switched to working from home three days a week, started going to a gym near his house at 6 am when it was almost empty, and began walking to nearby restaurants instead of ordering food online. While the traffic situation remained unchanged, his approach to daily life transformed completely.

Health Gains Without Trying Too Hard

By giving up the daily commute, the user claims he became fitter than he was at 25. His resting heart rate dropped from 82 to 64, and he lost eight kilograms without consciously trying to lose weight. Reduced stress, regular movement, and improved eating habits played a key role in these changes. His post concluded with a question that struck a chord with many: had anyone else accidentally become healthier by giving up on the commute?

Social Media Users Share Their Experiences

The post drew widespread reactions, with users sharing their own health journeys shaped by traffic, work routines, and commuting habits.

One User Commented: “The traffic did not make you healthier. The WFH did. Now instead of time spent commuting you’re hitting the gym. Yet another reason why WFH should be mandatory especially for a city like Bangalore.”

Second user commented: “I drive a manual shift. My legs and ankles are fitter than I ever had driving an automatic. Left hand is also getting stronger.”

Third user commented: “Man I would say the same but i can't wfh. I walk 5kms daily, take bus, and I'm way more healthy than I ever was. I had hair fall and stuff(probably due to lack of activities and less blood circulation in the body), but now it's healthy.”

Fourth user commented: “ I sold my bike and now I walk everywhere my cholesterol levels are back to normal. For office I take quick ride.”

A New Perspective On Bengaluru’s Traffic Problem

While Bengaluru’s traffic remains a major urban challenge, the conversation reveals how some residents are finding ways to turn the situation around. Whether through work-from-home options, walking more, or rethinking daily routines, many are discovering that small lifestyle changes can lead to better health. The discussion also adds momentum to the ongoing debate around flexible work policies in traffic-heavy cities like Bengaluru.