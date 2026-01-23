Bengaluru traffic police booked a driver for performing a dangerous stunt on Church Street by driving a luxury car with both doors open. The action was taken after the video went viral on Instagram, following which a fine was imposed.

Performing stunts in luxury cars on Bengaluru’s busy roads has recently become a worrying trend, raising concerns about public safety. The latest incident occurred on Church Street, one of the city’s most crowded areas, where a driver dangerously drove a high-end car with both side doors wide open, putting pedestrians and fellow motorists at serious risk. Following the circulation of the video on social media, the Cubbon Park traffic police intervened, registering a suo motu case against the driver and taking strict legal action.

Dangerous Stunt With Both Doors Open

On Church Street, the luxury car was seen being driven recklessly with both side doors fully open, creating a hazardous situation. The driver’s behaviour demonstrated complete disregard for traffic safety and public welfare, endangering the lives of pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. The video of this stunt quickly went viral, triggering widespread public outrage on social media platforms.

Police Intervene After Instagram Video

The viral video was uploaded on the Instagram account of a person named Dhanveer, who reportedly performed the stunt to gain publicity for Reels. After the video came to the attention of the Cubbon Park traffic police, they acted immediately, registering a First Information Report (FIR) and initiating a suo motu investigation against the accused driver for dangerous driving.

Police Issue Fine And Warning

Following the FIR, the police imposed a hefty fine on the driver. The video was also removed from Dhanveer’s Instagram account. Authorities have issued a strict warning stating that the driver’s licence will be revoked if such reckless behaviour is repeated. The police emphasised that they will take strict action against anyone violating traffic rules on public roads to ensure the safety of citizens.