Bengaluru: 30-year-old West Bengal man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl at KR Puram

A 30-year-old man from West Bengal stands accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in Bengaluru's KR Puram area. The incident occurred when the girl's father briefly stepped out, allowing the accused, Mamjul, to allegedly commit the act. Mamjul was swiftly arrested after the father intervened, and the community is demanding justice while authorities prioritize child safety.

According to reports from KR Puram police station, the accused, identified as Mamjul, allegedly targeted the daughter of a labourer couple. Mamjul's actions were discovered when he attempted inappropriate physical contact with the girl under the guise of playing with her. Sensing something was wrong, the girl's father intervened and scolded Mamjul.



Tragically, while the girl's mother was at work and her father briefly stepped out to buy milk, Mamjul allegedly took advantage of the situation to commit the heinous act. Upon returning home, the father was alarmed to hear his daughter's cries and found Mamjul sleeping on top of her.



Without hesitation, the father alerted the authorities, leading to Mamjul's swift arrest. KR Puram police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the father's complaint and evidence from CCTV footage.

Mamjul, who also works as a construction worker, is known within the community. The incident has sparked outrage and demands for justice from residents and advocacy groups.