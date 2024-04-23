Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: 30-year-old West Bengal man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl at KR Puram

    A 30-year-old man from West Bengal stands accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in Bengaluru's KR Puram area. The incident occurred when the girl's father briefly stepped out, allowing the accused, Mamjul, to allegedly commit the act. Mamjul was swiftly arrested after the father intervened, and the community is demanding justice while authorities prioritize child safety.

    Bengaluru: 30-year-old West Bengal man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl at KR Puram vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    A distressing incident has unfolded in Bengaluru, where a 30-year-old man from West Bengal stands accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in the KR Puram area. The news has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting swift action from law enforcement authorities.

    According to reports from KR Puram police station, the accused, identified as Mamjul, allegedly targeted the daughter of a labourer couple. Mamjul's actions were discovered when he attempted inappropriate physical contact with the girl under the guise of playing with her. Sensing something was wrong, the girl's father intervened and scolded Mamjul.

    Karnataka woman alleges rape by man in front of his wife, claims she was forced to convert; FIR registered

    Tragically, while the girl's mother was at work and her father briefly stepped out to buy milk, Mamjul allegedly took advantage of the situation to commit the heinous act. Upon returning home, the father was alarmed to hear his daughter's cries and found Mamjul sleeping on top of her.

    MP HORROR! Woman raped, tortured in Guna; lips sealed with glue, chilli powder smeared on wounds

    Without hesitation, the father alerted the authorities, leading to Mamjul's swift arrest. KR Puram police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the father's complaint and evidence from CCTV footage.

    Mamjul, who also works as a construction worker, is known within the community. The incident has sparked outrage and demands for justice from residents and advocacy groups. 

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'PM Modi's Mangalsutra remark indicates BJP's fear of defeat': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘PM Modi’s Mangalsutra remark indicates BJP's fear of defeat': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Hubballi Neha Hiremath murder case to be investigated by CID: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Hubballi Neha Hiremath murder case to be investigated by CID: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rebel candidate KS Eshwarappa expelled from BJP for 6 years; Here's how he reacted vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rebel candidate KS Eshwarappa expelled from BJP for 6 years; Here's how he reacted

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat

    Ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar calls PM Modi 'Shani', says 'will get rid of him on June 4' AJR

    Ex-K'taka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar calls PM Modi 'Shani', says 'will get rid of him on June 4' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: KPPC leader MM Hassan files complaint against PV Anwar for abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi rkn

    LS Polls 2024: KPCC leader MM Hassan files complaint against PV Anwar for abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi

    7 ways to prevent internet scams and frauds RBA EAI

    7 ways to prevent internet scams and frauds

    Patanjali misleading ad case: Supreme Court grills Ramdev, aide Balkrishna, asks 'was apology same size as ads?' anr

    Patanjali misleading ad case: SC grills Ramdev, aide Balkrishna, asks 'was apology same size as ads?'

    tennis Sports is universal language that unites us all Novak Djokovic's inspiring words after 5th Laureus Award (WATCH) snt

    'Sports is universal language that unites us all': Djokovic's inspiring words after 5th Laureus Award (WATCH)

    Did Rajinikanth charge Rs 280 crore for his role in 'Coolie? RKK

    Did Rajinikanth charge Rs 280 crore for his role in 'Coolie?

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon