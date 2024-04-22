Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka woman alleges rape by man in front of his wife, claims she was forced to convert; FIR registered

    The woman, who was married and Hindu, claimed that the man raped her in front of his wife and forced her to wear a burkha, forbidding her from wearing ‘kumkum‘ on her forehead, as per the police statement.

    Karnataka woman alleges rape by man in front of his wife, claims she was forced to convert; FIR registered gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    An FIR has been lodged against seven people in Karnataka, including a couple for allegedly forcing a 28-year-old married woman to convert to Islam through blackmail using her explicit photos. According to the police statement, the married Hindu lady alleged that the man had sexually assaulted her in front of his wife, had her wear a burkha, and forbidden her from putting "kumkum" on her forehead.

    Rafik and his wife, the suspects, are accused by the police of tricking the woman and having sex with her. Rafik then took intimate photos of her, which he used to blackmail her into converting from Hinduism to Islam.

    The 28-year-old lady complained that Rafik had instructed her to get a divorce from her spouse and threatened to release personal images of her if she didn't comply. She also mentioned that the couple threatened to harm her if she didn’t convert.

    According to a report published in India Today, the woman also claimed that she was subjected to caste-based abuse and coercion to become a member of a different religion by the accused due to her caste background.

    Discussing the case, the police said that since 2023, Rafik and his wife had coerced the woman to move into their home in Belagavi, and demanded her to follow their orders.  The woman claimed that Rafik raped her last year while his wife was present, when all three of them were living together.

    According to Belagavi SP Bhimashankar Guleda, in April this year, the couple told the woman not to wear ‘kumkum‘, made her wear a burkha, and compelled her to perform namaz five times a day. A complaint was lodged in Saundatti against seven people in response to the woman's accusations. A number of statutes, including the Indian Penal Code, the SC/ST Act, the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, and pertinent provisions of the IT legislation, are used to prosecute them. These accusations include of criminal intimidation, rape, kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Earth Day 2024: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to nurture nature for planet's 'better future' (WATCH) snt

    Earth Day 2024: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to nurture nature for planet's 'better future' (WATCH)

    Delhi High Court rejects PIL for Arvind Kejriwal's 'extraordinary bail', imposes fine AJR

    Delhi High Court rejects PIL for Arvind Kejriwal's 'extraordinary bail', imposes fine

    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam rkn

    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam

    Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy gcw

    Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

    Caught on camera: UP's Bareilly businessman spotted pushing off man off 5-star hotel's terrace after argument (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on camera: UP businessman pushes man off 5-star hotel's terrace after argument (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Earth Day 2024: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to nurture nature for planet's 'better future' (WATCH) snt

    Earth Day 2024: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to nurture nature for planet's 'better future' (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours

    Prunes to berries: 6 foods to eat for quick constipation relief RKK

    Prunes to berries: 6 foods to eat for quick constipation relief

    Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent October 7 attacks; check details AJR

    Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent October 7 attacks; check details

    Top 10 US companies to work with in 2024 LinkedIn reveals gcw

    Top 10 US companies to work with in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon