    MP HORROR! Woman raped, tortured in Guna; lips sealed with glue, chilli powder smeared on wounds

    The accused allegedly subjected her to confinement, sexual assault, and brutal physical abuse, including being whipped with a belt and battered with a water pipe. He even resorted to rubbing chilli powder on her wounds and sealing her lips with adhesive to prevent her from calling for help.

    In a recent development, a 23-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district faced a harrowing ordeal after being raped and tortured for an entire month by a neighbor, according to police reports. It is reportedly said that the accused demanded that she marry him and sign over her parental property in his name.

    The accused allegedly subjected her to confinement, sexual assault, and brutal physical abuse, including being whipped with a belt and battered with a water pipe. He even resorted to rubbing chilli powder on her wounds and sealing her lips with adhesive to prevent her from calling for help.

    Residing with her mother in a village on the outskirts of Guna, the survivor recounted how the accused forcibly took her to his house a month ago, where he confined her to a room and prohibited her from interacting with anyone.

    After enduring a particularly brutal episode of torture on Tuesday night, she managed to escape and walked approximately 5 kilometers through the night to reach the Cantonment police station the following morning.

    Upon seeing her condition, which included sealed lips, swollen eyes, and bruises covering her body, the police were left in shock.

    A case was registered against the accused, leading to his arrest. The police have charged him with rape and causing injury voluntarily.

