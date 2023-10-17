Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: 25 detained for pro-Palestine protest at MG Road

    Pro-Palestine Protest in MG Road Leads to Police Detentions: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Addresses the MediaIn response to Monday's pro-Palestine protest on Bengaluru's MG Road, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday confirmed the registration of cases against the protesters. The demonstrators had gathered to demand that India condemn the Israeli attack on Palestine.

    Bengaluru: 25 detained for pro-Palestine protest at MG Road
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    Commissioner Dayananda revealed that 25 individuals had been detained and taken into custody due to their participation in the unauthorized protest. He emphasized that the protest organizers had not obtained the necessary permission to conduct the demonstration on MG Road.

    More than a hundred people took part in the protest, passionately expressing their support for Palestine and calling for India to condemn Israel's actions. The protesters, affiliated with organizations like Bahutva Karnataka and Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Sangathan, advocated for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions

    The protest involved demonstrators forming a human chain from Kaveri Emporium Circle on Brigade Road to the Metro station's pavement, where they raised pro-Palestinian slogans. 

    The activists' demands included India withdrawing its declared support for Israel and backing Palestine instead, citing concerns over the oppression of innocent people in Israel. They drew parallels to historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and Jawaharlal Nehru, who supported the Palestinian cause. In contrast, Prime Minister Modi and leaders of other countries have expressed support for Israel.

    The protest also emphasized the importance of distinguishing between Hamas and Palestine, highlighting that Hamas doesn't represent all of Palestine and urging global citizens to support the Palestinian cause. They expressed concern about media reports that they believed favored Israel, potentially leading to misunderstandings about the situation.

    During the protest, tensions escalated, leading to an altercation between the demonstrators and the police.

    As a consequence, more than 25 other individuals were detained by the authorities. The situation highlights the ongoing debate and concerns surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, sparking strong reactions from demonstrators in Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka's 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity vkp

    Karnataka’s 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity

    Bengaluru man attacked by auto driver at night; Sparks online response vkp

    Bengaluru man attacked by auto driver at night; Sparks online response

    BJP stages statewide protests in Karnataka, demands govt's accountability

    BJP stages statewide protests in Karnataka, demands govt's accountability

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details vkp

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag vkp

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka's 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity vkp

    Karnataka’s 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more anr

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more

    Garba tonight From attire to accessories 7 ways to ace your look gcw eai

    Garba tonight? From attire to accessories, 7 ways to ace your look

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Mannara Chopra's tearful moment exposes Vicky Jain's alleged 'Double Standards' ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Mannara Chopra's tearful moment exposes Vicky Jain's alleged 'Double Standards'

    We are just waiting Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH) snt

    'We're just waiting': Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon